SF Phil to Conclude Season with Groupmuse

The final concert in the 2024–2025 season of the San Francisco Philharmonic (SF Phil) will be a Groupmuse Night Out program. That means that tickets will be available through a Groupmuse event page, where “Supermusers” will be entitled to the $12 admission rate, rather than the $18 charge for all others. The performance will take place in Herbst Theatre, located at 401 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. It will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 26.
Ani Bukujian and Jessica Bejarano on the poster for the final SF Phil concert of the season (from the Groupmuse event page)
Music Director Jessica Bejarano will wrap up the season with one of the most familiar symphonies in the repertoire, Antonín Dvořák’s Opus 95 symphony in E minor given the title “From the New World,” now numbered as his ninth symphony. In the first half of the program Ani Bukujian will be the violin soloist in Samuel Barber’s violin concerto. Bejarano will get things off to a rousing start with the instrumental Bacchanale from Camille Saint-Saëns’ opera Samson and Delilah. The run time should be about 90 minutes.
