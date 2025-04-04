SFB to Honor Hans van Manen with Four Ballets

I first became aware of choreographer Hans van Manen during my graduate student days. Choreographer James Waring would make weekly visits to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT); and I was a regular attendee. Waring died not long after I left MIT with my doctoral degree; but, at the age of 92, van Manen is still alive and kicking (if not creating new dances). The next production for the 2025 Repertory season of the San Francisco Ballet (SFB) will honor his legacy with a program of four works that he created between 1971 and 2012. Sadly, I do not think I have seen any of them.
Dores André performing van Manen’s “5 Tango’s” (courtesy of SFB)
The final work on the program will be the one San Francisco premiere. “5 Tango’s” (yes, the apostrophe is on the Wikipedia page, even if I have no reason why) was created in 1977. As many might guess, each of the movements is a setting of a composition by Astor Piazzolla. The most ambitious undertaking will probably be the opening selection, “Grosse Fuge,” a setting of Ludwig van Beethoven’s single-movement composition of the same title, his Opus 133 scored for string quartet. The other two selections involve music by Johann Sebastian Bach, whose specifics have not been announced. Since the casting information identifies three members of the corps de ballet for “Solo,” I assume that the music will be from the composer’s set of sonatas and partitas for solo violin. The remaining work on the program will be “Variations for Two Couples.” The music is a compilation of works by four composers. The contribution by Stevan Kovacs Tickmayer takes Bach as a point of departure. The other three composers are Benjamin Britten, Einojuhani Rautavaara, and Piazzolla.
The full list of performances dates and times is as follows:
- Saturday, April 5, 8 p.m.
- Sunday, April 6, 2 p.m.
- Wednesday, April 9, 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, April 11, 8 p.m.
- Tuesday, April 15, 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday, April 16, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, April 19, 2 p.m.
All performances will take place in the War Memorial Opera House, which is on the northwest corner of Van Ness Avenue and Grove Street (across Grove from Davies Symphony Hall). A single Web page has been created for purchasing tickets for all of the above dates and times. Tickets may also be purchased at the Box Office in the outer lobby of the Opera House or by calling 415-865-2000. The Box Office is open for ticket sales Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
