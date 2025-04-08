The Bleeding Edge: 4/8/2025

This week on the Bleeding Edge will be even quieter than last week. Even the previously-reported events are fewer than those in the past. In fact, there are only two of them, both of which will be taking place on Saturday, April 12:
- The next G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S event will be hosted by the Center for New Music beginning at noon.
- The San Francisco Contemporary Music Players will present their Northern Lights program in the Dianne and Tad Taube Atrium Theater beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The remaining three events of the week will take place on Thursday and Friday as follows:
Poster design for this week’s performance at the Peacock Lounge (from the BayImproviser event page)
Thursday, April 10, Peacock Lounge: 8 p.m: Following his return from Japan, Mickey Tachibana will perform as Com£♡ (compound love). He will create an immersive experiences by integrating modular synthesis, ethnic instruments, and field recordings. It is hard to say what to expect from Thomas Carnacki, given the diversity of content found on his Bandcamp Web page; but the performance he is preparing apparently involves ghosts. The set taken by Thomas Dimuzio will probably be more straightforward, presenting his Innovative techniques of sound synthesis, signal processing, algorithmic mixing, and custom crossfade looping. The remaining set will be taken by W.O.E., the duo of JaMile Jackson and Brian Tester, both of whom have cultivated their improvisational skills through their long histories in the Bay Area's electronic and underground rock scenes.
Friday, April 11, Medicine for Nightmares, 7 p.m.: This week’s Other Dimensions in Sound program will performed by vocalist Fumi Davis and poet Fred Moten. As always, the venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. There is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Friday, April 11, 8:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: Saxophonist Aaron Bennett will lead his jazz trio, performing with Dan Seamans on bass and drummer Tim Bulkley. The venue is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station that serves both BART and Muni. The price of admission has not yet been announced, but it is usually a cover charge of $25. Given the limited space of the venue, reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. The phone will be answered during regular store hours, which are between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday.
