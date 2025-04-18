Music in the Mishkan to Conclude 26th Season

Photograph of Gideon Klein provided by Frank Paganini (licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International license, from a Wikimedia Commons Web page)
Readers may recall that this year only two programs were planned for the 26th Music in the Mishkan season. Violinist and long-time member Randall Weiss will again be joined by violist Natalia Vershilova, who performed with him in the first program this past February. They will be joined by cellist Matthew Linamen to perform two string trios at the beginning and conclusion of the program. The latter will be familiar to those with a generous knowledge of the works of Ludwig van Beethoven. His Opus 8, given the title “Serenade,” offers a full share of seven movements, the first and last of which are marches. The composer of the opening trio is Gideon Klein, who organized cultural life at the Theresienstadt concentration camp. However, he was deported first to Auschwitz and then to the Fürstengrube labour camp, where he was murdered “under unclear circumstances” (quote from his Wikipedia Web page). Between these two works, mezzo Stephanie Feigenbaum will join Weiss in a performance of Ralph Vaughan Williams’ song cycle Along the Field.
As usual, the performance will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 27. The venue will be the Sha’ar Zahav synagogue, which is located in the Mission at 290 Dolores Street. Ticket prices are $25 for members and $30 for others. There will be no physical tickets, but a list will be kept at the door. A Web page has been created for payment to register for attendance. Electronic mail will be sent to confirm registration; it will include a Zoom hyperlink for those preferring to watch at home.
