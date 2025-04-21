Listening to Joe Henderson (Finally!)

Having written at the end of last week about the remastering of a solo guitar album of Joe Pass by Concord Music, I wish to turn my attention to another major product of the remastering effort. This is the album Multiple, with saxophonist Joe Henderson leading a quintet whose other members are Larry Willis on electric piano and additional electronic gear, drummer Jack DeJohnette joined by Arthur Jenkins on other percussion, and bassist Dave Holland, who alternates between the upright instrument and an electric bass. Two guitarists, James Ulmer and John Thomas, each contribute to two different tracks.
All of the tracks were initially recorded on January 30 and 31, 1973. However, in the interest of “jazz fusion” the entire content was subjected to a generous about of “post-processing.” The result consists of layers of overdubbing taking place during studio work the following February 3 and April 5 and 13. I must confess that I have never been a big fan of “studio synthesis.” I prefer to listen to music that is being performed rather than processed.
On the other hand, I was glad to see that Henderson shared the creative process with two of the members of his combo. Only three of the tracks are Henderson originals. They happen to be the odd-numbered tracks as follows:
1. “Tress-Cun-Deo-Ls
3. “Song for Sinners”
5. “Me, Among Others”
The second track was composed by DeJohnette, and Holland provided the fourth.
I sometimes fear that, here in San Francisco, Henderson is better known for the performance space in the SFJAZZ Center than he is for his reputation as a performer or for his presence on jazz albums. There is a generous amount of invention in those Henderson originals, not to mention the improvisation he brings to the other two tracks on the album, “Bwaata” and “Turned Around.” What is important is that an album like Multiple reinforces Henderson as a creator, rather than just the “object of legacy” he has become at the SFJAZZ Center. By all rights, I should have been aware of the creativity on Multiple long before this month; but I am glad that the remastering process brought him back to my attention.
