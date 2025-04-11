SFP: Plans for 2025 Gift Concert

Tickets are now available for the annual Gift Concert recital presented by San Francisco Performances (SFP). The “gift” is that subscribers and donors are entitled to tickets at no charge. However, they are now available for seating by the general public in the Orchestra and Boxes at the price of $45. As usual, they may be purchased online through an SFP Web page or by calling 415-392-2545. Remaining tickets will be available at the door with a 50% discount for students and 20% off for seniors.
Violinist Geneva Lewis (from the SFP Web page for purchasing tickets)
This year’s recitalist will be violinist Geneva Lewis, whose parents are from the United States and New Zealand. She will be accompanied by American pianist Evren Ozel. She has prepared an imaginative program that will present works by both husband and wife in the Schumann family. In the first half of the program, she will play Clara Schumann’s Opus 22 set of three Romances. This will be complemented in the second half by another set of three works of this genre, this time composed by Robert Schumann and published as his Opus 94. The entire program will be framed by sonatas from two different centuries. The opening selection will be Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s K. 301 sonata in G major, and the recital will conclude with César Franck’s A major sonata. The center of the program will also be a sonata, this time by the living composer Valentyn Silvestrov, who gave his sonata the title “Post Scriptum.”
This concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 22. It will take place in Herbst Theatre, whose entrance is on the ground floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, located on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. This venue is excellent for public transportation, since that corner has Muni bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel.
