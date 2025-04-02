From the Early 19th Century to the Early 20th

Joyce Yang performing at Kohl Mansion (photograph by Rick Gydesen, from an SF Classical Voice review by Ken Iisaka, December 19, 2017)
Last night pianist Joyce Yang returned to Herbst Theatre for her fourth appearance with San Francisco Performances. Her journey began when she gave quintet performances with the Alexander String Quartet in 2015 and 2019. The latter was particularly notable, since it involved the West Coast Premiere of “Quintet with Pillars,” by Samuel Adams, scored for string quartet and piano with digital resonance. Her first appearance as a soloist took place at the end of November of 2021.
The “chronological bookends” for the program were Ludwig van Beethoven and Sergei Rachmaninoff. Both of their works constituted the first half of the program. Yang began with the third of Beethoven’s Opus 31 sonatas, composed in the key of E-flat major. This was followed by a selection of six Rachmaninoff preludes, five from the thirteen in Opus 32 and one from the ten in Opus 23. (When one adds the C-sharp minor prelude from Opus 3, these account for all major and minor keys.) The second half of the program was then devoted entirely to Robert Schumann’s Opus 16 “Kreisleriana,” eight reflections on Johannes Kreisler, the fictional character created by E. T. A. Hoffmann. (Kreisler is significant enough to have his own Wikipedia page, which summarizes his character in a single sentence: “The moody, asocial composer Kreisler, Hoffmann's alter ego, is a musical genius whose creativity is stymied by an excessive sensibility.”)
For the most part Yang delivered solid no-nonsense accounts of all of her selections. I was particularly struck by the attention she gave to her Rachmaninoff selections. These reflected a rich palette of contrasting dispositions, thus scrupulously avoiding the dreaded one-damned-thing-after-another experience. Mind you, the coupling of an Allegro in G-sharp minor with an Allegro in C major was a bit of a roller-coaster ride; but they were complemented towards the end with the G major prelude that compelled me to wrote “defies gravity” in my program book! There was also a sense of finality in that the last prelude in her set was also the last prelude that Rachmaninoff composed.
Ironically, it was in her Schumann account that I worried a bit that she was going too much over the top. Nevertheless, any unease was then settled by her encore selection. This was Earl Wild’s arrangement of George Gershwin’s “The Man I Love.” I had the good fortune to experience Wild performances in my younger days, so it was inevitable that Yang would invoke fond memories. This was the perfect way to conclude the recital (for me at least)!
No comments:
Post a Comment