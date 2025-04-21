The Bleeding Edge: 4/21/2025

This will be week in which the previously reported events significantly outnumber the new ones. Ironically, those events account for only three venues, one of which only seldom shows up on the Bleeding Edge. These are as follows:
- The Center for New Music will present performances at 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 24, and Saturday, April 26, winding up the month with a 2 p.m. performance on Sunday, April 27.
- Kronos Festival 2025 will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 25, and Saturday, April 26, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 27.
- The final Old First Concerts performance of the month will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 27.
That leaves four events, one of which has a venue that is not a “usual suspect.” Details are as follows:
Friday, April 25, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: This week’s installment of Other Dimensions in Sound, curated by reed player David Boyce, will be a solo performance by guitarist Pete Schmitt. As most readers probably know by now, this venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Poster for the event at Adobe Books (from the BayImproviser Web page)
Saturday, April 26, 8 p.m., Adobe Books: Adobe Books seems to be getting more than a little coy in providing information about events on its Web site. Fortunately, BayImproviser has a Web page, which seems to suggest that this will be a four-set program. One of the sets will be taken by Kurumi Kadoya, visiting from Japan. The other three sets will present Mason Jones, Birdspanker, and Adult Math. Adobe Books is located in the Mission at 3130 24th Street. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m., and a $10 donation is usually requested to support the performers. In the absence of any further information at present, readers should be free to call 415-864-3936.
Saturday, April 26, 8:30 p.m., The Lab: This evening’s program is shared with Arab.AMP to “present a diasporic discotheque which imagines past, present and future soundscapes.” The opening set will be taken by queer Iranian-American DJ, dancer, and musician, DJ ariB. They will be followed by the “avant-garde sound art project” Checkpoint 303. For those unfamiliar with the venue, The Lab is located in the Mission at 2948 16th Street. This is particularly convenient for those using public transportation, since it is a short walk to the corner of 16th Street and Mission Street. Busses stop at that corner for both north-south and east-west travel, and downstairs there is a station for the BART line running under Mission Street.
Sunday, April 27, 1 p.m., Dolores Deluxe: According to my archives, I have not written about The Holly Martins since the beginning of the 2023–24 season! They are the trio of Kasey Knudsen on alto saxophone, Eric Vogler on guitar, and vocalist Lorin Benedict. This also appears to be my first encounter with the venue, which is located in the Mission at 3500 22nd Street.
No comments:
Post a Comment