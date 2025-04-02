Rust and Edelmann to Return to Bay Area

I first became aware of the husband and wife duo of cellist Rebecca Rust and Friedrich Edelmann on bassoon back when I was seeking out interesting venues to write about for Examiner.com in my capacity as San Francisco Classical Music Examiner. Every Tuesday morning I would set off on foot to get to Chinatown in time for lunch, after which I would head over the Old Saint Mary’s Cathedral on the northeast corner of Grant Avenue and California Street. That was the venue for Noontime Concerts, which would begin at 12:30 PM on Tuesdays. On that particular afternoon, in September of 2012, Rust and Edelmann concluded their recital with Ludwig van Beethoven’s Opus 69 duo sonata; and their account was solid enough to pique my interest.
Friedrich Edelmann and Rebecca Rust (from the Examiner.com article being discussed)
That interest sustained after the passing of Examiner.com; but, according to my records, I have not had an opportunity to write about this duo since October of 2017. This was another “Musical Lunch Break” concert at Old Saint Mary’s, this time featuring a suite in G minor for cello and bassoon by Jean-Baptiste Loeillet. Once again, an “extended interval” has passed; but Rust and Edelmann will be back in San Francisco next week. They have prepared a program that they will perform three times in this city, one of which will involve returning to Noontime Concerts. However, this will be the last of their appearances, which I shall now address in chronological order.
Their tour will begin at the Cathedral of Saint Mary of the Assumption (which is about as imposing as Old Saint Mary’s is modest). Once again, Beethoven will conclude the performance, this time with the first of the two Opus 5 duo sonatas, composed in the key of F major. This will be preceded by Johannes Brahms’ Opus 78, known as the “Rain Sonata” because it appropriated a theme from “Regenlied” (rain song), the third of the Opus 59 set of eight. This was arranged for cello and piano by Paul Klengel. Pianist Dmitriy Cogan will accompany Rust for both of these selections. Edelmann will complete the trio only at the beginning of the program for a performance of Mikhail Glinka’s IMG 41 “Trio Pathétique” in D minor, originally scored for clarinet, bassoon, and piano.
Dates, times, and venues for the three performances are as follows:
- April 6, 4 p.m., Cathedral of Saint Mary of the Assumption, 1111 Gough Street, between Geary Boulevard and Ellis Street
- April 7, 8 p.m., San Francisco Towers, 1661 Pine Street, between Franklin Street and Van Ness Avenue
- April 8, 12:30 p.m., Old Saint Mary’s, 660 California Street
