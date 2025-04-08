SFP to Present Isidore String Quartet

Isidore String Quartet performers Devin Moore, Phoenix Avalon, Adrian Steele, and Joshua McClendon (from the SFP Web page for purchasing tickets)
For those that do not yet know, all four of the programs in this season’s San Francisco Performances (SFP) Chamber Series are string quartet recitals. The last of those four will be presented one week from tomorrow, and the performers will be the members of the Isidore String Quartet. The name probably acknowledges a connection to violinist Isidore Cohen, who was second violinist in the Juilliard String Quartet back when I heard my first performance of the group. The performers of this quartet are violinists Adrian Steele and Phoenix Avalon, Devin Moore on viola, and cellist Joshua McClendon.
It would be fair to say that both the opening and closing selections on the program reflect on the Juilliard repertoire. Things will begin with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s K. 465 string quartet in C major, known as the “Dissonance” for the ambiguous introduction to the first movement. The concluding selection will be Ludwig van Beethoven’s Opus 127 in E-flat major, the first of his “late” quartets. Between these selections will be a work composed for the ensemble by pianist Billy Childs. This will be his third string quartet, given the title “Unrequited.”
The program will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 16. Ticket prices are $70 (premium Orchestra and front and center Dress Circle), $60 (remainder of Orchestra, all Side Boxes, and center rear Dress Circle), and $50 (remaining Dress Circle and Balcony). As always, they may be purchased through an SFP secure Web page. The venue will be Herbst Theatre, whose entrance is the main entrance to the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, located on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. The venue is excellent for public transportation, since that corner has Muni bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel.
