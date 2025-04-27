Choices for May 9 and 10, 2025

As of this writing, the second weekend of next month will not be as busy as the first. Nevertheless, choices will have to be made for both Friday and Saturday. In “order of appearance” the events are as follows:
Friday, May 9, 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 10, 4 p.m., War Memorial Opera House: The San Francisco Ballet School has announced a Spring Festival for this year. This will be a full program of works choreographed by past Artistic Directors Helgi Tomasson, Michael Smuin, and Lew Christensen, as well as current Artistic Director Tamara Rojo. There will also be excerpts from the two-act La Sylphide as choreographed by August Bournonville. (The ballet was created by Filippo Taglioni in 1832, but Bournonville’s 1836 version is the earliest to have survived.) A Web page has been created with a hyperlink to provide all options for purchasing tickets. They may also be purchased by calling Ticket Services at 415-865-2000 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For those that do not already know, the venue is on the northwest corner of Van Ness Avenue and Grove Street (across Grove from Davies Symphony Hall).
Friday, May 9, 7:30 p.m., Community Music Center: The title of the next program to be presented by Ensemble for These Times is Mujeres Ahora (women now). It will be presented in collaboration with the San Francisco International Arts Festival; and, as might be expected, all the works on the program will be composed by women. In “order of appearance,” those composers are inti figgis-vizueta, Gabriela Lena Frank, Tania León, Carla Lucero, Claudia Montero, Angélica Negrón, and Gabriela Ortiz. General admission will be $25 with a livestream option for $20. Both options are available through a Humantix Web page. Further information is available by calling 415-399-9544. The Community Music Center is located in the Mission at 2781 544 Capp Street.
Eric Dudley conducting the San Francisco Contemporary Music Players
Saturday, May 10, 8 p.m., Brava Theater: The title of the final program in the 2024–2025 concert season of the San Francisco Contemporary Music Players is entitled Shared Rituals. There will be five works on the program, all by Latinx composers. The program will feature four vocalists, Cara Gabrielson (soprano), Kindra Scharich (mezzo), Eric Dudley (tenor), and Ryan Bradford (baritone). There will also be a harpsichord performance by Sun Chang. The compositions themselves will include a United States premiere composed by Ana Lara, West Coast premieres by Miguel Chuaqui and Gabriella Ortiz (again), and a Bay Area premiere by Tania León (also again). Finally, there will be a 2008 solo guitar composition by Gabriela Lena Frank (yet again).
As usual, at 7 p.m. there will also be a Prelude Concert performance of “Comedía” by Paul Mortilla, which was commissioned by Friction Quartet with support from Chamber Music America. They will be joined by both the vocal quartet and the harpsichordist in the composer’s setting of texts from Inferno, the first of the three volumes in Dante Alighieri’s Divine Comedy. General admission will be $45 with a student rate of $18. Both options are available through a City Box Office Web page. The Brava Theater is located in the Mission at 2781 24th Street.
No comments:
Post a Comment